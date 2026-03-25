CoreWeave (CRWV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV):
- 3/24/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “strong sell”.
- 3/4/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/23/2026 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm.
- 1/27/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from $100.00.
- 1/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by DA Davidson from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from $68.00.
Insider Activity
In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,934,942.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505,564 shares of company stock worth $383,462,893 in the last three months.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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