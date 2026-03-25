CoreWeave (CRWV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV):

3/24/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “strong sell”.

3/4/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.

2/23/2026 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm.

1/27/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from $100.00.

1/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by DA Davidson from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,934,942.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505,564 shares of company stock worth $383,462,893 in the last three months.

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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