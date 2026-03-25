NeoVolta Conference: CFO Details Upmarket Push, Georgia JV Plant, and $45B Market Opportunity

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Chief Financial Officer and co-founder Steve Bond used a company presentation to outline the energy storage provider’s evolution from a Southern California-focused residential battery business into a broader platform pursuing commercial, industrial, and utility-scale opportunities, as well as a deeper role in manufacturing and financing.

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Bond said he founded NeoVolta in 2018 as a “regional residential storage company” concentrated mainly in Southern California. He noted the company hired Ardes Johnson as CEO in mid-2024, citing Johnson’s background at GE, Tesla, and other renewable energy manufacturers. According to Bond, the initial strategic focus under Johnson in fiscal 2025 (ending June 30, 2025) was to expand both geographic reach and product scope, which Bond said contributed to a record fiscal year.

Shift in strategy amid changing market dynamics

Bond said that during the summer of 2025, the company reassessed its business model due to what he described as the passage of the “OB, the big beautiful bill,” along with intensifying competition in the residential storage market. In response, he said NeoVolta set out to “move upmarket” into commercial and industrial (C&I) applications—such as restaurants, hospitals, and small manufacturers—and to take greater control of its supply chain through partnerships or acquisitions.

Bond also pointed to continued momentum in reported growth, stating that the quarter ending December 31, 2025 was another record quarter and that the first half was also a record, “up 334% and 580%, respectively.” He added that fiscal 2024 revenue totaled $2.6 million and said that after the nationwide strategy shift the company began “almost doubling every quarter for six quarters.”

Why storage, and where NeoVolta says it fits

Bond framed demand for storage around customer needs such as backup power, potential cost savings through time-of-use arbitrage, and “energy independence.” He said batteries have historically been tied to solar, but the industry is becoming “power generation agnostic,” opening potential opportunities alongside other generation sources.

On a broader level, Bond argued that grid constraints and rising electrification—including EVs, data centers, and electrified manufacturing—are increasing the need for distributed storage. He positioned NeoVolta as aiming to serve multiple verticals, ranging from residential systems to C&I sites and potentially utility-scale deployments.

Multiple revenue streams and expanded market opportunity

Bond said NeoVolta is building “multiple revenue streams” beyond residential sales, including expanded services and an increased focus on financing partnerships. He described financing as “really key” to renewable energy adoption and said NeoVolta has engaged partners on financing and “tax equity.”

He also said the company has expanded into national distribution channels that were not previously part of the strategy, describing entry into the “Home Depot’s of the renewable energy space” as a way to scale with less customer acquisition cost.

Bond said these efforts increased NeoVolta’s view of its total addressable market by adding utility-scale and C&I opportunities. He cited a $20 billion utility-scale market and a $10 billion U.S. C&I market, and said NeoVolta has expanded its market estimate “from about $15 billion as it was a year ago, to $45 billion by 2030.”

Three milestones highlighted for fiscal 2026

Bond outlined three developments he characterized as milestones in the first half of fiscal 2026:

Acquisition of Neubau technology and assets: Bond said NeoVolta acquired the technology and assets of a company called Neubau, which he described as a “non-Chinese battery energy storage” platform. He said this was important in the context of policy constraints affecting financing when Chinese inputs or ownership are involved. Bond said Neubau provides NeoVolta with an owned “technology stack” using non-Chinese inputs, which he believes can differentiate the company versus competitors that source components from China and rebrand them.

Bond said NeoVolta acquired the technology and assets of a company called Neubau, which he described as a “non-Chinese battery energy storage” platform. He said this was important in the context of policy constraints affecting financing when Chinese inputs or ownership are involved. Bond said Neubau provides NeoVolta with an owned “technology stack” using non-Chinese inputs, which he believes can differentiate the company versus competitors that source components from China and rebrand them. Collaboration with Luminia: Bond said NeoVolta partnered with Luminia, which he described as having developed a platform to standardize C&I storage distribution—a segment he called the “missing middle” between residential and utility markets. He said Luminia’s approach is designed to work as a “cooperator” with utilities by easing grid strain through widespread deployment across a service territory, and he said NeoVolta expects to become a significant player in C&I with the collaboration.

Bond said NeoVolta partnered with Luminia, which he described as having developed a platform to standardize C&I storage distribution—a segment he called the “missing middle” between residential and utility markets. He said Luminia’s approach is designed to work as a “cooperator” with utilities by easing grid strain through widespread deployment across a service territory, and he said NeoVolta expects to become a significant player in C&I with the collaboration. Joint venture manufacturing plant in Georgia: Bond described a joint venture with PotisEdge and LONGi to build a battery energy storage plant in Pendergrass, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta. He said the facility is planned as a 2 GWh plant with output expected to be roughly 75%–80% utility-scale and the remainder for C&I products. Using an illustrative target of about $200 per kWh as a “fully loaded revenue target,” Bond cited “$400 million of illustrative annual potential” for a 2 GWh plant.

Bond said PotisEdge de-risks the venture from a technology standpoint and that LONGi—described as the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer and a major utility-scale solar player in the U.S.—helps de-risk the project’s pipeline, noting LONGi recently acquired a majority stake in PotisEdge. Bond said the manufacturing line is “almost all automated,” and that the company recently visited China to review the machinery. He said the equipment was expected to ship to Atlanta the following week, with the plant anticipated to be “fully online the first week of June” and in commercial production “by late July into August.”

Joint venture funding commitments and outlook

Bond said NeoVolta is the only capital partner in the development of the joint venture, describing it as tied to requirements in the “Big Beautiful Bill” regarding access to investment tax credit (ITC) benefits. He outlined a funding timeline that included a commitment of about $7 million by January 2026, $8 million by April 30, and $10 million at commissioning to purchase all plant assets. Bond said NeoVolta intends to finance the $10 million through debt and equipment financing, and said the company is raising capital to support working capital as it scales the plant and other parts of the business.

Bond said the company has seen strong revenue growth while margins have “thinned a little bit,” which he attributed to the cost of changing the business model. He said NeoVolta anticipates continued revenue growth following what he described as an industry transition period, and he expressed confidence the company will be positioned to take advantage of market gaps created by policy changes.

About NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta’s modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company’s flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

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