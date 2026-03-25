iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,397 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 26th total of 1,385,131 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,014,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,014,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 2,311,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,693. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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