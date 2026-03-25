First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 30,675 shares.The stock last traded at $128.98 and had previously closed at $128.39.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5,077.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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