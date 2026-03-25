Investors Purchase Large Volume of Blaize Call Options (NASDAQ:BZAI)

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical daily volume of 840 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blaize by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Blaize during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blaize during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blaize in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blaize in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

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More Blaize News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blaize this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat — Blaize reported Q4 2025 EPS of ($0.03) vs. consensus ($0.14) and revenue of $23.78M, a result investors interpreted as better-than-expected execution. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Earnings beat — Blaize reported Q4 2025 EPS of ($0.03) vs. consensus ($0.14) and revenue of $23.78M, a result investors interpreted as better-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~6,318 call contracts in one day (≈652% above the average daily call volume), which can amplify upward moves and suggests speculative or directional interest from options traders.

Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~6,318 call contracts in one day (≈652% above the average daily call volume), which can amplify upward moves and suggests speculative or directional interest from options traders. Positive Sentiment: Media and momentum — multiple headlines highlighted the move (including coverage noting a large overnight jump), increasing visibility and likely drawing short-term buying interest. MSN: Trending / Overnight Move

Media and momentum — multiple headlines highlighted the move (including coverage noting a large overnight jump), increasing visibility and likely drawing short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume surged well above average, indicating strong liquidity and conviction behind the move; elevated volume supports the price action but can be volatile in small-cap names.

Trading volume surged well above average, indicating strong liquidity and conviction behind the move; elevated volume supports the price action but can be volatile in small-cap names. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in multiple entries show zero/NaN values, which appear inconsistent or erroneous and are therefore not a reliable signal currently.

Short-interest reports in multiple entries show zero/NaN values, which appear inconsistent or erroneous and are therefore not a reliable signal currently. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term technicals still weak — the stock remains below its 200-day moving average (200-day MA ≈ $2.52) and far from its 12-month high, so gains may face resistance if fundamental follow-through is limited.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Blaize Price Performance

NASDAQ BZAI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 44,068,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,241. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.35. Blaize has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Blaize Company Profile

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Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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