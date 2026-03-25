Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$3.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$172.57. 678,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$192.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.11. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$147.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 99.41%. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. MarketBeat Earnings

Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near‑term earnings despite softer footfall. MarketWatch: 4Q Profit

Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near‑term earnings despite softer footfall. Neutral Sentiment: Conference‑call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top‑line growth. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Conference‑call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top‑line growth. Negative Sentiment: Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. BNNBloomberg: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Same‑store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. BNNBloomberg: Same‑Store Sales Miss

Same‑store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. Negative Sentiment: CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Pique News

CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an initial sharp drop despite the strong profit print, underscoring that guidance and traffic trends drove the dominant investor response. Blockonomi: Stock Drop Coverage

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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