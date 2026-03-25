Short Interest in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Decreases By 93.1%

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 26th total of 662 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCBD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 3,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation. FCBD was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

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