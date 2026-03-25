Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $16.0110. 572,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,123,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 314.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,955.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $60,772.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $754,088.20. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.