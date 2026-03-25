Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 26th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 5,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

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Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $9.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

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The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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