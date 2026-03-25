Comstock (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1,893.74%.The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Comstock’s conference call:

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Management says the balance sheet is materially stronger after an oversubscribed equity raise (gross $57.5M , ~ $53M net) and ~ $56M cash on hand (Mar 20, 2026), which they say eliminates legacy obligations and funds the metals rollout.

Management says the balance sheet is materially stronger after an oversubscribed equity raise (gross , ~ net) and ~ cash on hand (Mar 20, 2026), which they say eliminates legacy obligations and funds the metals rollout. Comstock expects its first industry‑scale metals recycling plant to be commissioned in Q1 and operating in Q2 2026, with most equipment onsite (ovens arriving via ~20 truckloads) and a projected ramp to multi‑million dollar monthly revenue and facility‑level cash flow they estimate at roughly $75–$80M when fully grown.

Comstock expects its first industry‑scale metals recycling plant to be commissioned in Q1 and operating in Q2 2026, with most equipment onsite (ovens arriving via ~20 truckloads) and a projected ramp to multi‑million dollar monthly revenue and facility‑level cash flow they estimate at roughly when fully grown. Management is actively pursuing monetization of non‑core assets (mining — citing ~ 2.5M oz silver in the Dayton resource — Sierra Springs real estate, and a 13% stake in Green Li‑ion) and is in diligence with serious counterparties, but timing, structure and proceeds remain uncertain though targeted for 2026.

Management is actively pursuing monetization of non‑core assets (mining — citing ~ silver in the Dayton resource — Sierra Springs real estate, and a 13% stake in Green Li‑ion) and is in diligence with serious counterparties, but timing, structure and proceeds remain uncertain though targeted for 2026. Reported 2025 metals revenue was modest (~ $1.4M , or ~ $3.5M including deferred billings) and results included several non‑recurring charges (debt conversions, derivative fair‑value impacts), highlighting that the business is still early and loss‑making at scale today.

Reported 2025 metals revenue was modest (~ , or ~ including deferred billings) and results included several non‑recurring charges (debt conversions, derivative fair‑value impacts), highlighting that the business is still early and loss‑making at scale today. Governance and investor base were strengthened with three new independent directors (solar, capital markets and refining backgrounds) and several institutional investors taking meaningful positions, which management frames as strategic support for execution and capital access.

Comstock Trading Up 15.5%

Comstock stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Comstock has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock in the third quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Comstock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comstock by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

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Comstock Mining, Inc (NYSE: LODE) is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and production company focused on the historic Comstock Lode in Virginia City, Nevada. The company’s primary business activities include the development, extraction and sale of gold and silver from its flagship Lucerne project. Comstock leverages modern mining techniques and infrastructure to access high-grade ore bodies in one of North America’s most renowned silver-gold districts.

In addition to its core precious metals operations, Comstock Mining maintains a commercial real estate division centered in Virginia City’s historic district.

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