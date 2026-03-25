Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.50. Approximately 62,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 762,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.
Bay Capital Stock Down 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.13.
About Bay Capital
Bay Capital Plc is led by Peter Tom CBE as Chairman and David Williams as Director.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.