Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.50. Approximately 62,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 762,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.

Bay Capital Stock Down 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.13.

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About Bay Capital

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Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

Bay Capital Plc is led by Peter Tom CBE as Chairman and David Williams as Director.

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