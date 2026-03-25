Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $160.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment traded as low as $103.48 and last traded at $103.35. 2,035,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,116,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.83.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLUT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.65.

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Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,104. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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