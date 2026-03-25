SLB (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $51.9920, with a volume of 10865301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SLB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

SLB Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,912.25. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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