RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $34.7210. 504,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,584,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,780.69. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 95,831 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $3,410,625.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,719.15. This represents a 43.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,526 shares of company stock worth $9,225,128. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 61.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

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RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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