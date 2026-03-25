MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,227 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the February 26th total of 3,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%

FMTM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

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MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Company Profile

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EA Series Trust – MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Marketdesk Indices LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio.

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