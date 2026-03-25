MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,227 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the February 26th total of 3,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%
FMTM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78.
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Company Profile
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