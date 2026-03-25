Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 231,729 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 26th total of 4,674,102 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,039,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,039,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 596,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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