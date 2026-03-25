Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$185.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$195.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$225.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$225.00 to C$198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DOL traded up C$3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$172.57. 678,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,436. The firm has a market cap of C$47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$192.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$147.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 99.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Dollarama

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. MarketBeat Earnings

Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near‑term earnings despite softer footfall. MarketWatch: 4Q Profit

Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near‑term earnings despite softer footfall. Neutral Sentiment: Conference‑call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top‑line growth. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Conference‑call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top‑line growth. Negative Sentiment: Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. BNNBloomberg: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Same‑store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. BNNBloomberg: Same‑Store Sales Miss

Same‑store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. Negative Sentiment: CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Pique News

CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an initial sharp drop despite the strong profit print, underscoring that guidance and traffic trends drove the dominant investor response. Blockonomi: Stock Drop Coverage

About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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