Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.58, but opened at $137.60. Wacoal shares last traded at $137.60, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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