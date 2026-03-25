Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 26th total of 2,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIGRY

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

Further Reading

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