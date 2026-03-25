Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

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Braze Trading Up 18.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of Braze stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 5,599,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. Braze has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $48,978.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,679 shares in the company, valued at $857,995.47. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $237,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,542.77. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Braze by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braze by 821.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 58.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Braze

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong forward commentary drove optimism; management highlighted accelerating organic revenue growth and AI-driven engagement momentum, which underpins the stock’s gain. Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong forward commentary drove optimism; management highlighted accelerating organic revenue growth and AI-driven engagement momentum, which underpins the stock’s gain. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $32 to $33 and kept an overweight/overweight-equivalent stance, signaling confidence in the recovery trajectory. JPMorgan Raise

JPMorgan raised its price target from $32 to $33 and kept an overweight/overweight-equivalent stance, signaling confidence in the recovery trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $38 target, and Barclays raised its target to $31 — both supportive analyst responses that help sustain investor interest. Cantor/Barclays

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $38 target, and Barclays raised its target to $31 — both supportive analyst responses that help sustain investor interest. Positive Sentiment: High-conviction buy ratings remain in place (Needham $50 target, Canaccord buy), indicating some firms see significant upside despite recent share weakness. Needham/Canaccord

High-conviction buy ratings remain in place (Needham $50 target, Canaccord buy), indicating some firms see significant upside despite recent share weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup and commentary pieces synthesize reactions from multiple firms and highlight valuation compression vs. growth — useful for gauging consensus but not an immediate catalyst. 247WallSt Analysts

Analyst roundup and commentary pieces synthesize reactions from multiple firms and highlight valuation compression vs. growth — useful for gauging consensus but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on margin trends, customer health and AI positioning; these help investors decide if growth is sustainable. Earnings Transcript

Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on margin trends, customer health and AI positioning; these help investors decide if growth is sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the available feeds appear garbled/zeroed and are not a reliable signal today; ignore until cleaner data is published.

Short-interest reports in the available feeds appear garbled/zeroed and are not a reliable signal today; ignore until cleaner data is published. Negative Sentiment: Bottom-line miss: Braze reported EPS of $0.10 vs. consensus ~$0.14, which weakens short-term sentiment despite the revenue beat and could pressure near-term multiple expansion. Earnings Details

Bottom-line miss: Braze reported EPS of $0.10 vs. consensus ~$0.14, which weakens short-term sentiment despite the revenue beat and could pressure near-term multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed targets (Oppenheimer $40→$30, Mizuho $50→$40, Piper Sandler $30→$27, Citizens Jmp $68→$35) — these cuts reflect more conservative margin/growth assumptions and may cap near-term upside. PT Cuts

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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