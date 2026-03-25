UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.8981. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $0.8923, with a volume of 90,522 shares changing hands.

UbiSoft Entertainment Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

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About UbiSoft Entertainment

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UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company’s portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

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