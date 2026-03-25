UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

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Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 507,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,788.80. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $570,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 649,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,713.54. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,690. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 40,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,444,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,069,000 after purchasing an additional 776,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

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Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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