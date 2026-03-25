Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $58.43 thousand worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,438.05 or 1.00688157 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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