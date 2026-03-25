Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 343,444 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the February 26th total of 123,961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Azitra Price Performance

Shares of AZTR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,967. Azitra has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

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Azitra Company Profile

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Azitra Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing live bacterial therapies for dermatological conditions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages its proprietary ActoBiotic platform to formulate topical treatments that aim to modulate the skin’s native microbial ecosystem.

The company’s lead investigational therapies are being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies for inflammatory skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and other conditions characterized by microbial imbalance.

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