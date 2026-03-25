Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Envoy Medical stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 154,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Envoy Medical

In related news, major shareholder Glen A. Taylor acquired 18,750,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,703,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,442.80. This trade represents a 634.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Potashnick bought 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,433,650 shares of company stock worth $8,173,460. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envoy Medical by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envoy Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Company Profile

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Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) is a medical device company focused on non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that affects patients following neurological events or due to degenerative conditions. The company’s lead technology delivers targeted electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the muscles and neural pathways involved in the swallowing process.

Envoy Medical’s flagship therapy has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being introduced through rehabilitation centers, speech-language pathology clinics and acute care hospitals.

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