Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $350.45 and last traded at $347.8020. 12,085,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,082,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.25.

Specifically, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom warned that TSMC is hitting production capacity limits — investors view that bottleneck as confirmation of sustained, outsized demand for TSMC’s leading-edge 2nm/advanced packaging capacity, which supports pricing power and longer revenue visibility. Broadcom flags supply constraints

Broadcom warned that TSMC is hitting production capacity limits — investors view that bottleneck as confirmation of sustained, outsized demand for TSMC’s leading-edge 2nm/advanced packaging capacity, which supports pricing power and longer revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Market narratives label TSMC the “AI gatekeeper” due to multi-year backlogs on advanced nodes and CoWoS packaging — reinforcing the long-term investment case and justifying a premium valuation for TSM as the critical foundry for AI GPUs and HPC chips. The AI Gatekeeper

Market narratives label TSMC the “AI gatekeeper” due to multi-year backlogs on advanced nodes and CoWoS packaging — reinforcing the long-term investment case and justifying a premium valuation for TSM as the critical foundry for AI GPUs and HPC chips. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets (multiple firms raising ratings/targets) are reinforcing buy-side momentum and validating expectations for durable demand and margin stability. Analyst coverage and price targets

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets (multiple firms raising ratings/targets) are reinforcing buy-side momentum and validating expectations for durable demand and margin stability. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by a TSMC VP signals management confidence and can be a short-term positive sentiment signal to investors. Insider buying alert

Insider buying by a TSMC VP signals management confidence and can be a short-term positive sentiment signal to investors. Positive Sentiment: Large industry capex signals — ASML’s big orders and memory makers’ multi‑year equipment commitments point to durable tooling and wafer demand, which underpins TSMC’s long-term capacity utilization. ASML $8B order analysis

Large industry capex signals — ASML’s big orders and memory makers’ multi‑year equipment commitments point to durable tooling and wafer demand, which underpins TSMC’s long-term capacity utilization. Neutral Sentiment: Supply‑chain/support moves like UPS opening a $100M Taiwan hub ease logistics pressure but don’t change TSMC’s near‑term output — helpful operationally but not an immediate earnings lever. UPS logistics hub

Supply‑chain/support moves like UPS opening a $100M Taiwan hub ease logistics pressure but don’t change TSMC’s near‑term output — helpful operationally but not an immediate earnings lever. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and commodity risks (Iran-related helium/energy disruptions, Strait of Hormuz tensions) raise the chance of production interruptions or higher operating costs for Taiwan fabs, a meaningful downside risk for TSMC’s output and margins. Iran war — helium & energy risks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after buying an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,152,000 after buying an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.