Domo (DOMO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2026 – Domo was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/11/2026 – Domo had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Domo had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Domo had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Domo had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Domo was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “outperform” to “underperform”.

2/13/2026 – Domo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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