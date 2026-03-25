SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 219,421 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 957,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 698,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,862. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,865,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

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