Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 and last traded at GBX 160, with a volume of 6250401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 219 to GBX 216 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.

Get Forterra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FORT

Forterra Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market capitalization of £337.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts anticipate that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.