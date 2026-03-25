JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 183,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the previous session’s volume of 24,189 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.48.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $536.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 714.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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