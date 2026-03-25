Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.61 and last traded at $165.3380. 663,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 907,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.07.

Key Stories Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

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