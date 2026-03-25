Short Interest in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Drops By 79.0%

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 592 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 26th total of 2,822 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LFEQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

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