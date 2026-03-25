Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Issues Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports.
Equillium Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of EQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,514. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equillium
In related news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 120,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,465. This represents a 65.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,001 shares of company stock valued at $998,895. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equillium
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. Zacks Research upgraded Equillium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equillium
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.
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