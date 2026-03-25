Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Issues Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports.

Equillium Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of EQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,514. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equillium

In related news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 120,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,465. This represents a 65.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,001 shares of company stock valued at $998,895. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 59.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at $190,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $7,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. Zacks Research upgraded Equillium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

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About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

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