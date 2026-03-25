Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 557 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 26th total of 2,568 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AIBU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.38. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBU was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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