WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Short Interest Down 79.7% in March

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,232 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the February 26th total of 104,356 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 207,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGRW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 64.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,356,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 142.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,721,000 after purchasing an additional 908,416 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 15,576.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 723,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after buying an additional 718,849 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,212,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,093,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

QGRW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 168,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,302. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.