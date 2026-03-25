ATA (NASDAQ:AACG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. ATA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

ATA Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.70. ATA has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About ATA

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ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

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