Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Citigroup stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/5/2026.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171,149. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Citigroup

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Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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