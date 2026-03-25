Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.10 and last traded at GBX 49.50, with a volume of 43667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.16.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1,489.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Shoe Zone had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Zone plc will post 16.1335722 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.