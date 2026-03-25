Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.3250 and last traded at $21.3250, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.3150.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWVYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent Valley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent Valley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Derwent Valley Trading Down 4.4%

About Derwent Valley

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

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Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

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