Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.14. 27,742,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 30,158,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 3,111.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 651,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,421,533.28. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,669.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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