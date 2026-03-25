Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $11.35. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 431 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.17.

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Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 21.21%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AVIFY), commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

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