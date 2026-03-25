Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Short Interest Update

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,505 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 26th total of 8,324 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QFLR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 99,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,326. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.76. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

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Institutional Trading of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. QFLR was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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