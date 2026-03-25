Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Director Jonathan Fairbanks Sells 7,800,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOCGet Free Report) Director Jonathan Fairbanks sold 7,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowco Price Performance

NYSE:FLOC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 1,390,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,654. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowco by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flowco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,770,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Flowco by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 181,787 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOC. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flowco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLOC

Flowco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flowco (NYSE:FLOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.