Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Director Jonathan Fairbanks Sells 7,800,000 Shares

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Fairbanks sold 7,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowco Price Performance

NYSE:FLOC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 1,390,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,654. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

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Flowco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowco by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flowco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,770,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Flowco by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 181,787 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOC. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flowco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

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Flowco Company Profile

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We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

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