Terrance Coyne Sells 34,791 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 34,791 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,584,034.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,129.58. The trade was a 44.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,015. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.40.

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Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 target price on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

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Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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