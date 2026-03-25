Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,283 shares, a growth of 181.5% from the February 26th total of 1,877 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the third quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000.

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Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Trading Up 3.2%

NYSEARCA:OWNB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,240. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

About Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

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