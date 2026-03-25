NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Short Interest Update

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,209 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 26th total of 7,764 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

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NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,081. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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