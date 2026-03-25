Allison Hoffman Sells 6,176 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $73,926.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,915.45. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 916,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.84 million, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.67. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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