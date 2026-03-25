FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,110 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the February 26th total of 2,273 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
QDF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 12,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,471. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76.
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
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