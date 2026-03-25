Jeremy Chadwick Sells 91,250 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 91,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $7,063,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,646.82. The trade was a 59.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 934,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,289. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

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Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after buying an additional 1,124,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after acquiring an additional 340,909 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

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Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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