Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,043,247 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,386.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 549,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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